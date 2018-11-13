Kendall Jenner's home is ''still in danger'' after the recent wildfires.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her and her family are ''not out of the woods yet'' after the devastation of the Woolsey Fire, which has displaced more than 265,000 people since it started burning in Los Angeles and the Ventura Counties.

Speaking to Extra's Mario Lopez, she said: ''Everyone is okay, thankfully. But, I mean our homes are still in danger a bit. The good thing is everyone's safe, but we're just praying every day. We're not out of the woods yet. It's really scary.''

Earlier this week, the Kardashians dedicated their People's Choice Award to the first responders who continue to work ''tirelessly'' during the devastating Californian wildfire.

Kim Kardashian West spoke on stage as she was joined by family members - Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian - at the ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, on Sunday night (11.11.18).

During the acceptance speech, Kim, 38, said: ''To all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders'' who have worked tirelessly. We really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us. So please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety. Thank you. It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbours in Thousand Oaks and Malibu.''

The reality star also used her time on stage to call for action following the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, which recently claimed 12 lives.

She added: ''Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.

''Action is necessary. So anything we can do to help - as simple as donating to the many organisations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times.''