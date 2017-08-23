Kendall Jenner's family threw out ''all the tweezers'' in the house to stop her plucking her eyebrows.

The 21-year-old model has admitted when she was younger she thought it was ''cool'' to have thin eyebrows and hacked off her facial hair to follow the trend, much to her sister Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's disapproval.

Speaking about her beauty blunder to Vogue.com, the catwalk icon said: ''You really want my beauty secrets?

''I usually pluck them, sometimes I wax but only under.

''When I was, like, 14, having thin eyebrows was the cool thing, so I literally plucked them all off.

''My sisters yelled at me and threw out all the tweezers in the house.''

But the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed ever since then she has stayed away from the utensil and has ''never touched'' her eyebrows since.

She added: '' I've never touched them myself ever since.''

The raven-haired television personality has admitted she never ''fully'' applies lipstick to her plump pout, but she will lightly ''dabs'' the product on her lips to add a touch of colour.

She said: ''I don't fully put lipstick on; I take it and then dab it just to enhance my own colour.''

Kendall has revealed her experience working on photoshoots and fashion shows has enabled her to pick up beauty tips throughout her career.

She said: ''I learn a lot from being on set.''

''What taught me most about how to do my own make-up is just my own face and finding out what looks good on me and what doesn't.''

And the star has revealed she doesn't like to overload cosmetic products because she dislikes the ''cakey'' look.

She explained: ''I don't really like to put too much on, because I hate it when I have cakey make-up on. I've done it in cars in porta parties, I'm not kidding. I like having gloss rather than just matte, and if I don't have gloss i use a chapstick or something.''

Although Kendall has become a dab hand at perfecting her own make-up, she has claimed she is not as talented when it comes to styling her own hair.

She said: ''I'm not a great hair stylist.''