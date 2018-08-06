An eyewitness has claimed Kendall Jenner's dog ''did not bite anyone'', after it was alleged it had bitten a young girl at a restaurant.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was reported to the police last week after her Doberman allegedly ''nipped'' the youngster while she and her boyfriend Ben Simmons were enjoying breakfast at the Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles, California.

However, an eyewitness has now claimed that police were not called to the scene, and whilst Kendall's dog was ''startled'', it didn't sink it's teeth into anyone.

They told People magazine: ''[Kendall's dog was] startled, [but] did not bite anyone. The police and emergency services did not come to the scene. Kendall didn't leave until she knew the dog didn't bite the little girl.''

An officer of public information with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the publication that whilst cops were called over the alleged incident, it was determined to be a civil matter and police are not involved.

Previously, it was claimed that the young girl had no ''puncture wounds'' on her body from the alleged bite, and deli staff treated the injury with ice.

A source said at the time: ''A mother and her young daughter were eating on the patio of the restaurant - where Kendall and Ben were also seated - when for some reason her harnessed dog nipped the girl. There were no obvious puncture wounds from the bite, so the deli's staff simply administered ice from inside for her injury.''

It was also claimed that when the mother rushed back outside to speak with Kendall, the 22-year-old model and her beau had reportedly paid their bill and fled the scene with the dog.

And Kendall seemed to dismiss the story on Twitter, when she responded to a user who posted a news article about the incident, and slammed her for being ''unsympathetic and self-absorbed''.

The user wrote: ''Add this to the growing list of reasons why @KendallJenner is a disturbingly despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable and self-absorbed human being who doesn't deserve to be idolized. (Yes, I went there.) (sic)''

Kendall seemed to deny the events when she wrote: ''oof i'm sorry you feel that way. hope to meet you one day to show you the real me, maybe i'll tell you a little bit about the story too. God bless (sic)''