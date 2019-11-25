Kendall Jenner's family and friends are keen to see her start a family.
Kendall Jenner's family and friends want her to have children.
The 24-year-old model spent the weekend hanging out with her nephews, three-year-old Saint and six-month-old Psalm West - her half-sister Kim Kardashian West's boys with husband Kanye West - and joked the tots had made her broody.
She shared a number of photos on Instagram and, referencing her friend Fai Khadra, who had taken the pictures, wrote: ''Everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say 'I' (sic)''
Her sister Kylie Jenner - who has 21-month-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott - quickly wrote: ''I'', as did her mother Kris Jenner, who added a heart eye emoji.
Kim - who also has daughters North, six, and Chicago, 22 months - replied with a series of exclamation marks
Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid also agreed Kendall should start a family, while Hailey Bieber - who is married to Justin Bieber - was very enthusiastic about the possibility.
She wrote in a series of comments: ''IIIIIII
''MEEEEE
''I SAY YES
''I DOOO (sic)''
Kendall - who is the only 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' sibling not to be a parent - previously joked about her child-free status.
Responding to a family photo featuring her nieces and nephews, she also shared a meme of a woman with a bag over her head and the caption: ''Pregnancy is in the air. Me:''
Last year, the brunette beauty admitted it was ''weird'' her younger sister Kylie had had children before her.
She said: ''It's obviously a bit weird that your little sister [Kylie Jenner] is having a baby before you. I didn't expect it to happen like this. But it's beautiful.''
And while Kendall is open about her desire to have kids one day, she's not rushing into it.
She said: ''I am ready to wait. I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.''
