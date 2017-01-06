Kendall Jenner has been suffering with anxiety.

The 21-year-old model admitted that she has been struggling with the debilitating condition and ''security concerns'' have made it worse.

Writing on her website KendallJ.com, she said: ''Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn't help), but I think I'm finally learning how to cope.''

The entire Kardashian/Jenner family have stepped up their security after Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room last year.

Kendall also admitted that she desperately misses her family and friends when she is away from home for work.

She said: ''The hardest part about my job is being away from home so often. I miss my sisters, the rest of my family and my friends so much when I'm away. But, it makes the time we have together that much more special.''

However, the star has plenty to celebrate as 2016 was a huge year for her career, as she covered US Vogue, took part in the Victoria's Secret fashion show and travelled the world.

She wrote: ''The fact that I was on the cover of any Vogue was mind-blowing, but the September Issue was beyond anything I could've imagined! I can't wait to see where 2017 takes my career, but I know I have big plans!

''Rome, Paris, Turks & Caicos, Cannes, Vail, Barcelona and more - this year was such a whirlwind of travel it's hard to keep track of it all! I'm so lucky that my job takes me to all the places I want see.''