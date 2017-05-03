Kendall Jenner's favourite moment of the Met Gala is posing for the annual bathroom selfie.

The 21-year-old model was among a host of big-name guests at the fundraiser in New York City on Monday (01.05.17) who squeezed their way into a behind-the-scenes snap taken by her sister Kylie.

Asked about her favourite Met Gala memory, Kendall shared: ''There's always like the bathroom selfie we all do. We've actually already talked about it - when we're all going to rush off.

''Some people end up missing it though because it doesn't get planned that well. So it's kind of like, when everyone ends up being in the bathroom and they take it and sometimes you're out there socialising and you miss it.''

Kendall revealed the annual bathroom selfie started in casual fashion, but it has since become one of the most talked-about aspects of the event.

She told Allure.com: ''We were all just hanging out in the bathroom and we were like, 'Let's take a pic.' And it just became a thing every year when everyone's in the bathroom someone suggests taking a picture.''

Kendall also revealed she doesn't carry too much with her when she's walking the red carpet at such events.

She said: ''I have this little Estée Lauder-like powder palette thingy. It's really tiny so it's good for travel. It has my name engraved on it. They gave it to me last year, too.

''It's actually one of my favourite things because it's so cute and so easy because it's so tiny. And then I'm bringing some of my lipstick, which is the limited-edition Kendall one that I did - Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Carnal. And that's all I really need.

''I'll run to the bathroom every once in a while, but I tend to forget things like that, and I'll kind of just be sitting there and people will be like 'Uhh, you're a little shiny.'''