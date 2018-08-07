Kendall Jenner has poked fun at her ''ugly years''.

The 22-year-old beauty may be in demand as a model these days, but she doesn't think she looked too good in the early seasons of her family's reality show, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', which began in 2007 when Kendall was just 11 years old.

In a preview clip from a new episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' shared by E!, Kendall shared a video on her phone with her hair stylist, Jen Atkin, featuring the family on the first season of the programme.

She said to Jen: ''You have to see this video... How ugly we were. Like the glow-up is actually just nuts.''

The video showed Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, now 20, running around their mother Kris Jenner's bedroom - disobeying her and mimicking their older sister, Kim Kardashian West.

Kris said: ''Money doesn't grow on trees,''

Kendall bluntly replied, ''Yes it does. It's paper.''

The video then showed a young Kylie dressed in her mother's gold scarf and sunglasses -pretending to be Kim.

She joked: ''Hi I'm Kim Kardashian, everybody does what I say, and soon I'll be the queen of the world!''

At the beginning of the new clip, Kendall was shown wrapped in a ''gravity blanket'' which she said helped her cope with her ''anxiety'' because it felt like she was being hugged.

Kendall has previously opened up about her struggles with mental health and she has admitted the stress that goes alongside her fame causes her to experience ''full-on panic attacks''.

She said in January: ''I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks. Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible; it's hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds.''