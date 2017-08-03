Kendall Jenner has received a permanent restraining order against her obsessed fan.

The 21-year-old model was granted a permanent version of the document on Wednesday (02.08.17) which orders Thomas Hummel to stay 100 yards away from her at all times, after he was accused of sending her incessant love letters since February.

Thomas is also forbidden from contacting Kendall in any way for the next three years, during which time he must also not be in possession of any guns.

The brunette beauty herself was not present for the court hearing in which the order was issued, but her attorney Shawn Holley was there on her behalf.

Shawn showed the judge a declaration written by Kendall's head of security, which prompted the granting of a permanent restraining order to replace the temporary one which was granted in July.

In her original filing, Kendall stated that Thomas started sending her letters in February, but they became increasingly more hostile and also began involving her boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

The documents obtained at the time say Thomas branded the model ''an internet w***e, cackling your way through life'' in one letter, and said of A$AP: ''You look like you've been f***ing AHOLE Dog Sh**t in the sewer for years.''

Another letter accused the brunette star's mother Kris Jenner of paying the 'L$D' hitmaker, or ''AHOLE Rockhead'' as Thomas calls him, to sleep with her daughter.

It isn't the only instance in which Kendall has had to go press charges against an obsessed fan, as last August she testified against homeless man Shavaughn McKenzie following an incident where he accosted her in the grounds of her Hollywood Hills estate, but later admitted she ''felt bad'' for him.

Earlier this year, she said: ''Is it like, weird of me though, that I feel bad for him?

''I don't think he's mentally there. I don't even know if he can control what he's doing. Like, he thinks what he's doing is normal and fine.

''Being in the public eye is pretty crazy, just because people actually feel like they know you, and they get very caught up in it. And they don't realise that they don't actually know you.

''That was my scenario. So when he came into my house, he thought it was OK. He literally talked to me like I knew who he was.''

He was convicted of trespassing outside her home and sentenced to 178 days in jail but credits for good behaviour allowed his release the same day.