Kendall Jenner felt like it was ''the end of the world'' when she had her first acne breakout.

The 23-year-old model admitted it was ''mortifying'' when she woke up on her first day of high school and discovered her skin had erupted.

She said: ''You feel like it's the end of the world when that happens.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star ''really wanted'' a boyfriend when she was a teenager but lost all her confidence because of her acne.

She told People magazine: ''I literally wouldn't even look people in the eye when I would speak to them.''

After a few years, Kendall's skin cleared up but the spots returned when she was 21, which she believes was partly due to stress.

She said: ''For me personally, the second time around when it came back, I think it was pretty hormonal.

''You could see it in where I had my breakouts. I also think it had to do with stress. I was having a couple really challenging years of my life.''

The brunette beauty - who has previously spoken of her struggles with anxiety - is finally happy with her skin and is now in a much ''better mental place''.

She said: ''I'm definitely in a better mental place. It has a lot to do with being clear, but it also has to do with a lot of other things in the way that I've changed how my life runs and things that I pick and choose to do. A lot goes into all of that.''

But if she does have a breakout, Kendall tries not to worry too much about it any more.

She said: ''It always is frustrating. Always. One zit can really freak you out because you're like 'Oh no, are we going backwards again?' But I try not to think too deeply about it because I know it's going to be all good. I want everyone to know I'm OK, and you can be OK too.''