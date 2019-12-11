Kendall Jenner says Rob Kardashian is the best parent out of her famous siblings.

The 24-year-old model is the only one without children, and she was asked to either rank them all - including Kylie Jenner, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim - or have to drink old Eggnog as part of a game of 'Spill Your Guts'.

Facing off with 'Late Late Show' guest host Harry Styles, she said: ''I feel like I can answer it. I mean, I'll start by saying they actually are all amazing, they really are.

''They are, I swear. But I'd say Rob is number one - he's so good to his daughter. I mean, that's so hard, they're all amazing. Then it would be Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney.''

Rob has three-year-old daughter Dream with his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna.

And although Kendall was forthcoming with that question, she decided to drink a salmon smoothie rather than name the most unlikable supermodel, although she admitted she did have an answer in mind.

In retaliation, Harry was asked to rank the solo careers of his One Direction bandmates - Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn - from best to worst.

However, the 25-year-old singer - who also refused to say which songs he has written about Kendall - didn't even wait for the question to be finished before he ate scorpion and brought the game to an end.

Meanwhile, Kendall has previously opened up about the idea of starting a family, and she admitted she wants to ''wait'' a bit longer to have children of her own.

She said: ''It's obviously a bit weird that your little sister [Kylie Jenner] is having a baby before you. I didn't expect it to happen like this.

''But it's beautiful... I am ready to wait. I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.''