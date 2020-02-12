Kendall Jenner thinks North West is the most stylish of her nieces and nephews.

The 24-year-old model is aunt to 16 children and thinks Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's eldest child, six-year-old North, is already showing signs of being the most stylish.

Asked which of the kids is most fashionable, she told 'Pop of the Morning': ''I have to say North because she actually dresses herself at this point and likes to create outfits, like will put things together that you just wouldn't even think of. She's so good at it.

''The other ones I think are a bit young.''

Meanwhile, Kendall recently admitted she is trying to be the ''best version'' of herself, although it isn't easy not to compare herself to others in the social media age.

When asked what message she'd give to those who look up to her, she said: ''I think daily, I'm just trying to be the best version of myself. I really, truly believe in not trying to be someone else but just ... being the best version of yourself.

''I don't think you need to try to be anybody else. I think that's what I'm always trying to remember, especially in today's day in social media - when you're looking at everyone else, thinking everyone's lives are so perfect. But just being like, 'You know what? I'm dope.' ''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wants her perfect man to know his self worth too, as she recently said she finds confidence attractive.

She confessed: ''My biggest turn on is probably someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh.

''The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better.''