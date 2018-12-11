Kendall Jenner has posted a love letter she's received from an unknown admirer on her Instagram account.

The 23-year-old model - who is dating basketball star Ben Simmons - has taken to the photo-sharing website to post a snap of the mysterious letter, which has the writer's name blocked out.

The letter reads: ''Dear Kendall, We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger and stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of pure love for you.

''I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing would come close to separating us.

''We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart. (sic)''

Kendall - who has previously dated the likes of Blake Griffin and Harry Styles - posted the image of the letter, but didn't offer any kind of explanation.

Meanwhile, an insider recently insisted that Kendall and Ben don't want to put any ''stress or pressure'' on their relationship.

A source explained: ''Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now.

''They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch.''

Kendall and Ben were rumoured to have ended their romance earlier this year.

But it's since been claimed that they are instead simply keen to make sure they don't rush things or become too intense.

The insider said: ''They never had a falling out, it was just always hard for Kendall because of her work schedule.

''They reconnected when Ben was in town recently and have been seeing each other since.

''Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention. They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn't actively seeing anyone else right now.''