Kendall Jenner feels like ''people want [her] to lose'' after she was accused of having facial reconstruction surgery.

The 21-year-old model came under fire from the speculation in November after she was spotted during a livestream session with her sister Kylie Jenner sporting a plumper pout, and has now taken to her app to write a personal post detailing how ''exhausting'' she found the ordeal.

She wrote: ''When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, 'Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction!' I think they might have been referencing the day Kylie and I did a livestream for our book ('Time of the Twins: The Story of Lex and Livia').

''We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face. I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it's the occasional obvious red. I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing. I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty.

''All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction--look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!'

''Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame. (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star might be used to the spotlight, but says the rumours still affect her because she still has ''real feelings''.

She wrote on her app on Wednesday (11.01.17): ''It's all so exhausting.

''As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.

''People forget that they're talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else.''