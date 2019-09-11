Kendall Jenner wishes people were ''nicer''.

The 23-year-old model has grown up in the spotlight, and as a result she has had to battle with her fair share of critics, but she's now said she hopes that one day people can be kinder to one another, as no-one deserves hate.

Speaking in a promotional video for her sister Kim Kardashian West's new SKIMS shapewear line - which was uploaded to Kim's Instagram account on Tuesday (10.09.19) - Kendall said: ''If I could change something in my world, it would be making everyone a little bit nicer.''

In the video, Kendall also spoke about her favourite and least favourite parts of her body, as she admitted she still has body hang ups despite being a model.

She added: ''My name is Kendall. I'm a model. My favourite part of my body is my height. Sometimes, I'm self-conscious about my broad shoulders.''

Meanwhile, Kendall previously confessed she dreams of living on a farm ''in the middle of nowhere'' one day as the pressure of being in the public eye sometimes gets to her and she ''freaks out'' if things aren't going the way she planned.

She said: ''I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities. I've had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22 year olds aren't really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don't stop. And you know me and how OCD I can get over the littlest things. If something isn't going the way I planned, I freak out. Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.''

But despite wanting to escape her fame, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star does miss walking on the catwalk.

She revealed: ''It's a lot more mellow to just go but I won't lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk.'''