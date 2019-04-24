Kendall Jenner has partnered with oral care company, Moon on a new teeth-whitening product.

According to WWD, the 23-year-old model has teamed up with the Los Angeles-based brand to co-create the Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen, which will retail at $19.99.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who also has a stake in the oral company - admitted it was ''really cool'' being able to collaborate on the product and she's particularly proud of its ''really chic'' appearance.

Speaking in a promotional video, she said: ''I used to not know how to smile, that's a fun fact. It was really cool being a part of the building process. It is really based on oral beauty and it goes back to even the aesthetic thing and how it looks really nice on your counter. One of many cool things about Moon is that the whole idea is really chic and not being afraid to have it out and be like, 'Ask me about it, please'.''

The much-anticipated whitening product is crafted from some of the model's favourite natural ingredients, including soothing lavender oil, whitening strawberry extract and the healing properties of honeysuckle flower.

Moon's other products also include an activated charcoal toothpaste ($8.99), soft bristle toothbrushes ($6.99 for two) and floss ($3.99), which are set to launch next month.

According to trademarks filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under Moon Oral Care LLC on April 23, the company has entered certifications under the names 'Oral Beauty' for electric toothbrushes, mints, and 'Elixir X' for breath freshening liquids, sprays, lip balm, lip gloss and other whitening products.

Posting a black and white image of herself on Instagram, Kendall simply wrote: ''Excited to launch @moon #moon_partner (sic)''