Kendall Jenner has opened up about her anxiety, admitting she is a ''hypochondriac''.

The 22-year-old model doesn't even like going out of the house any more, but she admitted opening up about her feelings was the first step to dealing with them.

Kendall confessed on the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians': ''Since I was a kid, I've always been a hypochondriac. I've always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl.''

The reality TV star had hundreds of dollars of jewellery stolen from her home last year, while her older sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed and gunpoint in Paris in 2016, and all that has contributed to Kendall feeling unsafe.

She said: ''There's a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim's robbery. Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That's why I don't really like going out anymore. That's why I don't tweet, that's why I don't Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it's the craziest thing.''

Kendall added: ''I don't think any of us have taken the time to process what's been happening over the past year -- almost two years, even. And I think that that is a factor in a lot of this. It's hard to get your brain to slow down and think about it and really process what's happening. Now that I can sit here and verbally say that, I think that will help me with the steps to take the time and really address it.''

Kendall's mother and manager Kris Jenner admitted fashion month was a particularly difficult time for her daughter's mental health.

Kris said: ''Kendall struggles from anxiety, and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up. Kendall gets the most anxious during fashion week, or when she's travelling a lot. Trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.''

But Kendall is trying to stay positive and insisted she is getting better.

She said: ''Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it. I try and maintain it, but sometimes it's out of your control. But I think I'm very blessed to be in the situation I'm in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It's really exciting. I still look forward to it every year.''