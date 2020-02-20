Kendall Jenner has posed as Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan's ''Trophy Wife'' sculpture for GARAGE magazine.

The 24-year-old supermodel is the cover star for the March issue of the publication and the photo shoot was directed by Cattelan, who is famous for creating the 'Comedian' piece which was showcased at last year's Art Basel Miami Beach and was comprised of a real banana fastened to a white wall using a single strip of duct-tape.

The piece, which sold for $120,000, became a viral sensation, in part, thanks to performance artist David Datun who took the banana straight off the wall and ate it.

Cattelan, 59, has now worked with Kendall, 24, to pay homage to some of his most iconic works.

The cover shot, taken by Campbell Addy, features the nude model emerging from a wall with her her hands covering her breasts and is a homage to Cattelan's famed 2003 work 'Stephanie', a sculpture that features collector Peter Brant's wife, Stephanie Seymour, in a similar pose.

The creation, which Cattelan has called ''Trophy Wife'', sold at a Phillips contemporary art auction in November 2010 for $2.4 million.

A statement from GARAGE announcing the shoot read: ''Cattelan revisits some of his most iconic works in an editorial starring Jenner, a model even more famous than the artist's $120,000 duct-taped banana.''

Whilst, Editor-in-Chief Mark Guiducci said: ''In retrospect, the banana episode seems like a way to think about everything from fake news to viral fame to institutional distrust to wealth inequality.

''In the way that Jeff Koons was the artist of the glittery neon aughts, Maurizio Cattelan is the artist of our dystopian era. Like it or not.''

In another photo, Kendall pays tribute to another of Cattelan's most famous pieces where he duct-taped a gallerist to a white wall.

In the image Kendall stands next to a duct-taped man, posing in rocks yellow tights, a cheetah-print pea coat with shoulder pads and a floor-length ponytail.