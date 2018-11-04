Kendall Jenner marked her 23rd birthday with a low-key party.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star celebrated her birthday with a few friends in New York City, with the party hosted by her close pal Bella Hadid.

Bella even made her a cake whilst guests dined on nachos and guacamole.

Earlier in the day, Kendall's family took to social media to pen sweet messages to the model.

Kris Jenner wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my beautiful Angel girl @kendalljenner!!!! You are the kindest, sweetest, most loving, giving, special girl in the world and you have the biggest heart. I am beyond blessed to be your mommy and I thank God every day for the privilege of spending my life with you. I am so proud of you and I cherish every single moment and memory we share and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy xo (sic)''

Whilst sister Khloe Kardashian added in her own message: ''Happy birthday my sweet Kenny! I love you for who you are and couldn't imagine a life without YOU. If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much any one would dream to have you in their life. Some people aren't as lucky as us - not everyone gets to have a sister and not everyone gets to have a love and bond that all us siblings have with one another. Blessed we are! We all celebrate you today and everyday! Let your confidence continue to shine and never be anyone but yourself. You are perfect in every single way. I love you my sweet angel sister! (sic)''