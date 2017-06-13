Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home after her house was broken into earlier this year.

The 21-year-old model's home was burgled in March this year and after also having to endure a stalker coming to see her at her home address, she has decided to consider moving away.

She bought the home she is currently living in for $6.5 million but is now looking on spending around $15 million on a home on the westside of Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Kendall previously confessed she is ''more of a Jenner than a Kardashian''.

She said: ''I've always been the different one. I mean, I'm a girl and I like being a girl, but I've just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I'd say I'm more of a Jenner than a Kardashian ...

''[I'm] more private than the rest of my family, I guess. Just because I think it's powerful. Plus, I think people always want what they can't have. It's nice to have some mystery.''

And it comes after Kris Jenner revealed the family have increased their security after Kendall had thousands of pounds of jewellery stolen from her home.

Kris said at the time: ''It's an eye-opener how many people have tried to access our homes. [Now] we're protected to a crazy level.''

And Kendall's half sister Kim Kardashian West - who was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year - previously revealed she believes it was her posts on social media that led the robbers to her home during the terrifying ordeal.

She said: ''What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip.

''I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself.

''They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.''