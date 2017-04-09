Kendall Jenner is ''laying low'' after her Pepsi advert controversy.

The 21-year-old model has turned to her famous family for support as she deals with the fallout from the commercial, which Pepsi pulled after it received a wave of criticism for appearing to trivialise the Black Lives Matter movement

A source told PEOPLE: ''Kendall is still not happy about the controversy. She plans on laying low until things calm down. She still talks about it a lot and has support from her family. She is spending a quiet weekend with her family.''

In the short film, Kendall skips out of a photoshoot to join a throng of young campaigners waving placards with slogans such as 'Join the Conversation', before she approaches a surly-looking police officer and hands him a Pepsi can as a sign of peace.

In response to the criticism, Pepsi pulled the advert and has released a statement admitting the firm ''missed the mark'' with the campaign's message.

The statement read: ''Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologise for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.''

And Kendall just hopes people understand that the content was not her idea.

An insider explained: ''She has been very upset. She feels terrible. She loves being a model. To get a Pepsi gig was a big deal. She was very excited. She never expected it to receive such backlash. She hopes people understand that she wasn't involved in the creative process.''