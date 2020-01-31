Kendall Jenner is launching a make up line with her sister Kylie Jenner.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has confirming she is working alongside her sibling's brand Kylie Cosmetics and promises it will be ''really big''.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''We haven't done one yet. I am the last sister, or the last family member, I think. I had a contract before with another make-up company. So now I am able to do it. We're really going big because I'm her full blood.''

Meanwhile, Kendall previously opened up about her skincare routine, revealing she thinks she has the best skincare routine of all her sisters - but insists half-siblings Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner all have ''beautiful skin''.

She said: ''I honestly might need to take credit for this one, only because they haven't really struggled with breakouts. Khloe did a little bit when she was really young, and then Rob [Kardashian] a bit when he was really young but he's not my sister. They all have beautiful skin. So I will talk myself up and say that I might be the [skin-care] master in the family.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's current glowing complexion, the beauty began suffering with acne when she started high school and she's admitted she was so convinced fellow students were always staring at her face, she'd go home devastated.

She shared a bare-faced photo on Instagram and in a lengthy post wrote: ''While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating. It's something that I've dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure. As humans, I don't think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being 'perfect' is the standard ... I'd like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect. Being insecure about my acne gave me thick skin.''