Kendall Jenner has claimed her sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are just ''practicing'' having another child.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul - who already has 12-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with the 26-year-old rapper - recently teased fans that she could be expecting another child with a post on Instagram, but she later clarified that she wasn't pregnant.

Alongside a picture of the couple sharing an embrace on the stairs, Kylie had joked: ''baby #2?''

But when a fan asked if she was pregnant, she replied: ''no lol. (sic)''

Kylie's older sister has now addressed the rumours and claimed that perhaps her sister was just feeling broody because she is so loved-up with the 'Goosebumps' hitmaker.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday (08.02.19), Kendall said: ''She's not [pregnant].

''I think she was just like, 'We are like looking good and we're really into each other and maybe baby #2 is gonna happen.' They're practicing.''

Praising her sister, she continued: ''She's really interesting. Love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own,'' Kendall added. ''She's really clever. I don't think she's pregnant.''

The 23-year-old model also poured cold water on rumours that Kylie got engaged to Travis at the Super Bowl at the weekend - where he joined Maroon 5 on stage.

She said: ''If she did, she hasn't told the family yet. I don't think that has happened.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has made no secret of the fact she wants more kids with the singer, with a source recently revealing that Kylie wants to have another baby ''sooner rather than later''.

They said: ''They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.

''Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi.''

And Travis wants to get married to Kylie ''soon''.

He confessed: ''We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling.

''Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding.

''We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate.

''She's that one.'

''We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way ...

''People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is.

''They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on.

''Nah, bro ... Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15

motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib.

''Me, I hate cameras ... And then you realise she is normal as possible.

''I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t.

''She's the coolest motherf***er of all time.''