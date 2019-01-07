Kendall Jenner is the new face of ProActiv.

The 23-year-old model has teamed up with the acne-busting skincare line exactly one year after she stepped on to the Golden Globe red carpet with breakouts around her jawline.

The brunette beauty revealed that it was one of the only products that ''worked'' for her because it's so ''simple and easy'' to use.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kendall said: ''A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes. I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.

''It's just a very simple and easy routine. I love the cleanser and retinoid acne treatment, and everyone should use a sunscreen. It really helps having it in your regimen every single day.''

Proactiv's vice president of creative Charles Ressler also confessed that the brunette model used ProActiv products for ''several months'' and was left ''surprised'' by the results as she'd tried everything else available on the market and nothing had worked.

Ressler added: ''Over the years, our customers and the many celebs that use our products have discovered how impactful Proactiv is, yes on their skin, but also on their lives. We wanted Kendall to have that same experience before we even officially asked her to join our family. So Kendall used Proactiv for several months to ensure the product worked for her -- surprises all around.

''She was surprised that after trying everything under the sun Proactiv is the one thing that got her clear, and we were surprised by her willingness to share her story in such a vulnerable way. She really wants to help people heal from their acne, inside and out, and that's our goal too, so this partnership just made sense.

''We knew our campaign had to be a platform for Kendall to do just that. I've worked with and known many celebrities and I have never been so impressed as I am by the genuineness of Kendall -- she's a special person.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star stepped out last year for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a gorgeous Giambattista Valli gown, however it was her skin that caught the attention of the world as she had spots around her jawline and was praised by fans for embracing her broken out skin.

A fan tweeted: ''Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand (sic)''

Kendall replied: ''never let that s**t stop you! (sic)''