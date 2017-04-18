Kendall Jenner believes she is ''more of a Jenner than a Kardashian''.

The 21-year-old model - who is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, who was previously known as Bruce before transitioning in 2015 - believes she shares more similarities with the former Olympian's side of the family rather than her 61-year-old momager because she is not as feminine as her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Kim Kardashian West, 36, Khloé Kardashian, 32, or Kylie Jenner, 19.

Speaking in the May issue of Harper's Bazaar USA, the raven-haired beauty said: ''I've always been the different one.

''I mean, I'm a girl and I like being a girl, but I've just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I'd say I'm more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.''

And the catwalk icon also believes she is more reserved and private on social media than her siblings, because she likes to keep an element of ''mystery'' between her and her followers.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star explained: ''More than the rest of my family, I guess.

''Just because I think it's powerful. Plus, I think people always want what they can't have. It's nice to have some mystery.''

Kendall is currently dating rapper A$AP Rocky - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - but has admitted she is not engaged and has no plans to tie the knot with her 28-year-old beau any time soon.

She said: ''I'm not marrying anyone. I'm not engaged. There's nothing long-term or serious like that in my life ... I'm doing my thing. I'm having fun. I'm being young.''