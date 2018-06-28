Kendall Jenner is reportedly living with her boyfriend Ben Simmons.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is yet to confirm that she and the basketball player are an official item after months of speculation, but it looks like things are getting serious between the pair behind the scenes as they're reportedly renting a mansion in Los Angeles, California, together for $25,000 a month.

It's not known whose name is on the lease but they've both been spotted coming out of it multiple times and, according to TMZ, they've rented it for several months.

The luxurious apartment comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool.

However, Kendall, 22, has just bought Charlie Sheen's old home in Beverly Hills so it could be that she's staying with Ben until renovations are done on her own abode.

The brunette beauty was romantically linked to Ben, 21, earlier this year after they were spotted on a string of dates in LA, but she threw a spanner in the works earlier this month when she was spotted smooching Anwar Hadid - the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid - but they've played it down by claiming they were ''best friends.''

A source said at the time: ''Kendall is best friends with Anwar's sisters, Gigi and Bella, and she respects them tremendously.

''Kendall would never want to do anything to put her relationship with Anwar's sisters in jeopardy. Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years and have always been flirtatious and this is just another sign of that. The two enjoy one another's company and things could change, but for now, it's nothing serious.''

Kendall has had a number of high-profile relationships over the years but it seems she has a particular soft spot for NBA stars as she was previously linked to basketball players Jordan Clarkson and Blake Griffin.