Kendall Jenner isn't in a rush to have children.

The 22-year-old model is loving being an auntie to her sister Kylie Jenner's six-week-old daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's little girl Chicago - who was born via a surrogate - but she's not ready to become a mother herself, admitting she likes being able to hand her nieces back to their parents after enjoying their company.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Kendall was asked if she has ''baby fever'', and she replied: ''But I don't, I don't. I'm good. I can wait for a little longer. It's awesome.

''I have all these little babies to play with. Then I just give them back. They are all really cute.''

Kendall will have another niece on the way soon, as Khloe Kardashian is expecting a daughter with her partner Tristan Thompson.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently admitted she has grown closer to her sister Kylie because of the arrival of baby Stormi.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was thrilled when she found out her younger sister was expecting a baby girl with her partner Travis Scott, and said the arrival of Stormi has helped their own bond to grow stronger.

She explained: ''It's not that it's more exciting than any other births in the family - it's different exciting, because she's my baby sister who I grew up with. We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I.

''So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It's already made us even closer.''

Despite this, Kendall - who is dating basketball star Blake Griffin - is happy to wait a few more years yet before starting a family.

Asked about the prospect of having kids, she recently said: ''I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.''