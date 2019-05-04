Kendall Jenner sees herself as a ''mini Kris Jenner''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star thinks she looks exactly like her mother when she has short hair, as she admits she thinks about just ''shaving it all off sometimes''.

Talking about the possibility, she told E! News: ''I mean not like a buzz. But I think about chopping it off. If I cut my hair that short then I just look like my mom. I've been on sets before and they put short wigs on me like my mom. It's too much. I literally am mini Kris Jenner. That's the problem. Some of my friends are trying to push me to do it.''

Meanwhile, Kendall preciously opened up about her childhood, revealing she still feels ''annoyed'' that she never got a real school prom and she wishes she could ''hang out'' in public without being bothered by anyone.

She said: ''I had a pretty normal childhood, with a twist, and went to school until the 10th grade. For 11th and 12th, I did homeschool, but I still saw a lot of my old friends. I didn't go to prom, though, which was kind of annoying. I can't really complain except for now, maybe, I would like to go to Disneyland or a public beach. To go to a beach in peace would be lovely. To be able to hang out and meet new people and not be bothered would be awesome ...

''You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it's hard to stay positive. It's hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity ... Lately I've just tried to stay off it [social media], and I definitely don't look at comments. I think Instagram is still a fun place for the most part. I like going on and seeing what people are up to, but I mostly follow stupid accounts with pictures of puppies and little baby animals and people saving animals. Forget about Twitter, which is so not fun these days. It just makes me sad.''