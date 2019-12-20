Kendall Jenner finds confidence attractive.

The 24-year-old beauty - who is the best-paid model in the world - has revealed some of her biggest turn-ons, admitting that confidence nears the top of her wishlist.

Speaking in a promo video for Calvin Klein, Kendall shared: ''My biggest turn on is probably someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh.

''The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better.''

Kendall also revealed what she likes to do when she's away from the spotlight.

The brunette beauty said: ''Probably just chill out, watch Disney+ or Apple TV or Netflix or something. And literally just eat food and do nothing.''

Meanwhile, Kendall previously admitted she's made a conscious effort to be ''super selective'' about her modelling work.

The world-famous star explained that her other responsibilities - including appearing on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - mean she isn't able to commit to a huge number of catwalk shows each year.

She said: ''Since the beginning we've been super selective about what shows I would do.

''I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to 'em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else.

''The whole combination was very overwhelming, and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.''