Kendall Jenner was ''honoured and humbled'' to attend the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (07.01.18).

The 22-year-old model took to the red carpet at the glitzy award ceremony wearing a black dress as she took part in the wardrobe blackout designed to make a stand against sexual harassment.

And Kendall was proud to be a part of Hollywood's anti-harassment movement - which was dubbed 'Time's Up' - as she took to Twitter on Monday (08.01.18) to praise the ''vital change'' that is happening across the industry.

She wrote: ''honored and humbled to be able to attend the Golden Globes with @voguemagazine . my eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were a part of this vital change! i too stand with all women #TimesUp (sic)''

The brunette beauty shared a photo diary with Vogue magazine in which she included snaps of herself getting ready, and told the publication she was ''excited to be there for the cause''.

Standing up for those who have been victims of sexual harassment was a theme that ran throughout the awards ceremony, with Oprah Winfrey rallying women together to fight for a better future.

In her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award, she said: ''I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!

''And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'me too' again.''

The red carpet wardrobe blackout came after the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Brett Ratner were all accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct late last year.