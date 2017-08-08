Kendall Jenner has hit back at a bar after they claimed she didn't tip them.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to Twitter to insist she paid a service charge in cash at Baby's All Right, despite claims from the establishment that she hadn't given the bartender any additional money.

The bar shared a picture on Instagram - which has now been deleted - of a $24 bill which appears to be the raven-haired beauty's, and attached the caption: ''Don't forget to tip your bartender :) (sic)''

But Kendall hit back, insisting she paid her service charge in cash, while it appears her bill was settled by card payment.

She tweeted: ''damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash (sic)''

The 21-year-old star was alerted to the claims by a fan who defended her on Twitter.

The supporter wrote: ''I love @KendallJenner I'm sure there's more to this story. Everyone's so quick to judge cause she's part of the Kardashian's. (sic)''

Kendall then quoted her fan's tweet when she made her response.

The model has previously revealed she loves to gorge on cheesecakes and burgers at various eateries, including JG Melon, which was recommended to her by pal Gigi Hadid.

She wrote on her app: ''The Cheesecake Factory is such a classic in my eyes.

''I've been going with my family since I was a baby! Their menu feels endless -- the cheesecake is obviously to die for and the strawberry lemonade is the best.

''There are locations sprinkled all throughout SoCal and the U.S., but I love the original Beverly Hills location.

''I included JG Melon in my burger diary already, but I love it so much that I had to shout it out again, lol.

''Seriously, the best burger! Gigi showed it to me and I've been hooked ever since. All the burgers are incredible and the fries are amaaaaazing (sic)''