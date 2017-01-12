The 21-year-old model hit headlines last November (16), after a night out with sister Kylie Jenner, when fans accused her of having gone under the knife.

However, in a lengthy blog post for her app, Kendall has explained that her sibling applied her make-up that evening, with lipliner and lipstick contributing to the full pout look that sparked the rumours.

"I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty," Kendall wrote. "All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG (oh my God) Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction - look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!' I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn't even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like 'Oh, so she's defending herself - she must be guilty.' Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame."

Kendall has made a name for herself in recent years as one of the fashion industry's hottest commodities, having walked for brands including Chanel, Marc Jacobs and Balmain.

And she continued her post by insisting that as her face is her moneymaker, she would never consider putting her career in jeopardy by having surgery.

"It's all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense," she vented. "It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose."

While Kendall does her utmost to ignore speculation about her private life, she admits this is hard to do when it's something she feels sensitive about - such as her family.

The reality star also blasted those who dedicate their time to trolling celebrities and those who set up an Instagram page devoted to Kardashian bashing.

"I don't ever take that stuff personally, but it was upsetting for me to look at because this person dedicated an entire page to just dissing the whole family and being like, 'These people suck.' I just felt sad for whoever's behind it - who has the time?"