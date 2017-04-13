Kendall Jenner is ''absolutely heartbroken'' by the response to her controversial Pepsi ad.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is said to be devastated after some members of the general public slammed the commercial for undermining the Black Lives Matter movement.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Kendall is absolutely heartbroken by how everything has turned out, she had no idea it would end up like this.

''She's taking time out from the limelight to come to terms with everything. It's very upsetting for her, she never meant for any of this to happen.''

And Kendall was said to be ''devastated'' by the controversy surrounding her Pepsi advert.

An insider added recently: ''This is the first controversial campaign she has been involved with. Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face.

''The original intent of the commercial was to mirror all the global protests trying to make this world a more equal place for everyone. But they shouldn't have had a celebrity face tied to it if they wanted to try and send a strong message like this.''

Pepsi defended the advert, saying it carries an ''important message''.

In a statement, the company said: ''This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey.''

Meanwhile, Kendall previously spoke out about her excitement to be working with the drinks brand.

She shared: ''I am thrilled to join the legendary roster of icons who have represented their generations and worked with Pepsi. To me, Pepsi is more than just a beverage - it registers as a pop culture icon and a lifestyle that shares a voice with the generation of today.''