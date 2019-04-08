Kendall Jenner's ''biggest fashion regret'' is ''wedge sneakers''.

The 23-year-old model has fallen victim to ''several'' fashion faux-pas when she was younger because she was more experimental with her wardrobe and ''didn't know what was happening''.

She told Vogue Australia: ''Biggest fashion regret? I mean I have several from when I was younger and just did not know what was happening and what I was doing. [There's] nothing that I can pinpoint but there are definitely a couple!

''I hate saying never but maybe wedge sneakers - I feel like I'm kind of over the wedge sneaker.''

The brunette beauty previously admitted that she tries to dedicate a lot of her time to ''self-care'' and puts her ''mental and physical health'' first because it is of the upmost importance.

She said: ''Self-care is a huge thing for me. I've really dedicated a lot of time to it in the last two years. A couple of years ago, I was working a lot -- probably more than I should have, to be honest. It was really starting to mess with my mental and my physical health, and I came to the point where I was like, what am I supposed to do?

''I kept hearing about meditating and was skeptical about it, but decided [to] just do it. So I sat down for four days with a teacher and learned TM (Transcendental Meditation) and really dove into it, and I started to see such a difference in my mental health.''

And the brunette beauty explained that she has ''fallen victim'' to social media and compared herself to other ''beautiful women'' online.

She added: ''I think that [self-care] ties into our day and age and social media. We can't say that we all haven't fallen victim to seeing other beautiful women online and seeing this perfect picture that everyone creates, because you do create it, by the way.''