Kendall Jenner has rekindled her romance with Ben Simmons.

The 23-year-old model was rumoured to be dating the Australian basketball star earlier this year, and Kendall's half-sister Khloe Kardashian has now confirmed that they are, in fact, a couple.

Khloe, 34, made the confession after Kendall was spotted jokingly booing her boyfriend Tristan Thompson during an NBA game between Tristan's Cleveland Cavaliers and Ben's Philadelphia 76ers.

Explaining to a Twitter user why Kendall was spotted jeering Tristan during the game on Friday (23.11.18), Khloe wrote: ''My sister was watching HER man Play against my man... So of course she's going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you so confused? (sic)''

She subsequently added: ''Feel any way you want you to gorgeous lady. (sic)''

Although Kendall was seen jokingly booing Tristan during the game, the high-profile duo were also spotted sharing a warm embrace at the side of the court.

Meanwhile, Kendall - whose relationship with Ben had appeared to have cooled over recent months - previously admitted to creating fake social media accounts to stalk her ex-boyfriends.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has dated the likes of Harry Styles and Blake Griffin - confessed to starting new accounts on photo-sharing site Instagram so she can follow the lives of her exes.

Taking part in a lie detector test with Hailey Baldwin, she was asked: ''Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex is doing?''

The brunette beauty - who was taking part in a special Carpool Karaoke with Hailey - knew she was in hot water, joking back, ''You know the answer to this,'' before adding: ''Yes!''