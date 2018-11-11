Kendall Jenner thinks she has a special connection with Stormi Webster.

The 23-year-old model is nine-month-old Stormi's aunt and while she's developed a bond with all of her nieces and nephews over the years, Kendall feels especially close to Stormi, who is the only child of her 21-year-old sister Kylie.

She confessed: ''I find a very special connection with Stormi. [It could be] because she's my younger sister's daughter.''

Speaking to E! News, Kendall added: ''We have a nice bond.''

Despite this, the brunette beauty also revealed she's got a close relationship with her eight-year-old nephew Mason, who is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Kendall explained that she and Mason share a love of video games.

She said: ''Mason loves video games and I love videos games, so he and I just sit around and bond over video games and rap music and all the things he loves.''

Meanwhile, Kendall recently admitted she used to ''cry'' at school because Kylie had more friends than her.

The world-famous model admitted to having some insecurities about her lack of friends during her childhood.

She recalled: ''I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit.

''I didn't have that many friends.

''I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because Kylie had so many friends, and I didn't know what to do.''

Kendall revealed she used to go horse riding ''all day'' as it was the only thing she could do alone and not feel out of place.

She said: ''I would just sit with my horses and I'd go ride all day. I'm not kidding.

''I ride from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. I would ride all my trainer horses because I had nothing better to do during the summer.''