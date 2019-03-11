Kendall Jenner used her new pet snake as a hair scrunchie.

The 22-year-old model revealed her new pet on Saturday (09.03.19) night when she shared a video clip on Instagram Story of the animal wrapped around her arm and another of the reptile slithering around in its terrarium captioned: ''my son''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star then posted another video showing her new friend twisted around her messy high bun in the style of a 90s hair band.

Kendall isn't the only model who's a fan of serpents as last year, Stella Maxwell revealed that she had a massage from a pair of snakes and thought it was an ''amazing'' experience that allowed her to get in touch with her ''wild divine nature''.

The Victoria's Secret model underwent the unusual beauty treatment at Serpentessa, a specialist spa in New York and took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with the serpents.

She captioned the post: '''Entwine in interspecies love to remember your wild divine nature. Get present. Embrace power and embody pleasure' - Serpentessa. Thank you Serpentessa for the amazing experience (sic)''

In one photo, the model held a boa constrictor in the air with a python coiled around her waist, while in the next, she lay on a massage table with the snakes.

According Serpentessa's website, she offers clients a private one-on-one session and acts as a guild while the ''boa constrictors' soothing undulations dispel any fears or concerns by toning and stimulating your body's vagus nerve, releasing endorphins and oxytocin.

The sessions with the snakes are designed to relieve stress, migraines and pain caused by other illnesses.