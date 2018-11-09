Kendall Jenner's siblings bought her an infrared sauna for her birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star turned 23 last weekend and to celebrate, the brunette beauty's favourite siblings splashed out on the cutting-edge non-invasive therapy suite, which can boost circulation, rejuvenate the skin, repair sun damage, lock in moisture, help with acne and remove toxins.

Kendall told Vogue.com: ''My birthday was this weekend and my sisters actually got me an infrared sauna.

''I've gotten really big on LED light therapy after having a full body treatment recently. It's such cool technology with [the] different light settings that benefit the skin internally.

''I'm putting it in my back yard and am super excited to have it at my house.''

Kendall credits her friends and family for giving her confidence, but admitted that, over the years, her own self-esteem has improved now she's realised she doesn't have to live up to other people's expectations.

Speaking backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Thursday (08.11.18), she said: ''The support I get from my friends and family, especially hearing from them before big moments like this, is amazing.

''But then there's also the internal growth I've done over the years.

''I've realised that confidence doesn't have to mean the same thing for everyone.

''For me, confidence is being happy, goofy, and smiley. That's my form of sexiness. Now I know I don't have to be something else and can go out in the world just being the best version of myself.''

Meanwhile, Kendall's mother, Kris Jenner, felt ''so proud'' after watching her daughter walk the lingerie show.

She posted on Instagram: ''Simply stunning! So proud watching Kendall walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 runway today! All of the Angels looked so beautiful.(sic)''