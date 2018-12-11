Kendall Jenner ensured all eyes were on her at the 2018 British Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (10.12.18) by wearing a totally sheer dress designed by Julien MacDonald.
Kendall Jenner made a bold statement on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards by wearing a completely see-through gown.
The 23-year-old model ensured all eyes were on her at the ceremony held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (10.12.18) in the beautiful dress created by British designer Julien MacDonald and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star left little the imagination as she went braless under the beaded gown.
Kendall showed off her fabulous figure in the golden mesh long-sleeved gown which boasted a thigh-high split and floor-length skirt and the glamorous ensemble was adorned with dazzling gold embellished accents.
And everyone could see her nude thong underneath which she paired with nude heels with see-through Perspex straps.
She kept her makeup natural with a subtle blush and cat eyes and styled her hair in a sleek low chiffon bun.
Kendall accessorised her outfit with a pair of matching gold chunky square hoop earrings and adorned her hands with multiple gold and silver rings.
Elsewhere at the event, Kaia Gerber became the youngest ever recipient of the Model of the Year Award, fighting off fierce competition from the likes of Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow.
Claire Waight Keller was awarded with the gong for British Womenswear Designer of the Year and was presented with the award in a surprise appearance from the Duchess of Sussex - whose wedding dress she designed for her nuptials to Prince Harry.
Miuccia Prada was given the Outstanding Achievement Award for her massive contribution for fashion over a 30-year spanning career, while Vivienne Westwood was presented with the Swarovski Award for Positive Change and British menswear designer Kim Jones was awarded with the 2018 Trailblazer Award.
