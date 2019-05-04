Kendall Jenner goes through ''phases'' of baby fever.

The 23-year-old model is the only one of her famous siblings - including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner - to not have any children, and although she's surrounded by her nieces and nephews all the time, she's still not sure if motherhood is for her.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''I go in and out of phases [of having baby fever]. Some days, I'll be there and I'll be like, '[Oh my God], I think it's happening. I think I have the fever.'

''Most days, I'm like, 'This is too much.' It's a lot to be able to play with them. I'll just be like, 'Go to your mom.'''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has spoken before about her thoughts on motherhood, and said she enjoys being an aunt to the Kardashian youngsters because it means she can ''give them back'' to their mothers when they become too much hassle.

She said in March last year: ''I'm good [for now]. Like, I can wait for a little while longer. But, it's awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back. They're all really cute.''

And if Kendall ever does have children, she admitted she'd love to keep working like one of her fashion icons Cindy Crawford, who still has a career whilst also raising Presley, 19, and Kaia, 17, whom she has with husband Rande Gerber.

She said: ''I think that's really good. I love that hopefully that can be the picture.''

Meanwhile, the star says that although she's been on her family's reality show since she was 11, she's pleased she still got to have a ''normal'' childhood and is thankful she didn't rush into modelling.

She said: ''I got to live as much of a normal life as I could. I went to school and I had all my friends and I grew. I think that mentally and physically, I was in such a better place when I was 18 to do this.

''Even the past two years, I've grown so much in myself, to be able to know what I want and when to be able to say yes or no.''