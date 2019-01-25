Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith are the face of Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2019 footwear campaign.

The 23-year-old model has teamed up with the prestigious designer to be the face of the #SWWomen advertisement alongside Willow, Yang Mi, and Jean Campbell, in what is the first instalment of the brand's four-part series for spring 2019.

The inclusive campaign - which is shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin - shows the models wearing different shades of nude stiletto styles to emphasise their extensive shade range.

The announcement comes shortly after Kendall revealed the extent of her troubles with acne.

The reality TV star - who recently announced a partnership with the skin-care brand Proactiv - defended her campaign for the brand and insisted that although ''there are much bigger problems'', she said her acne was ''debilitating'' and made her feel ''helpless and insecure''.

Sharing a black and white snap of herself, Kendall said: ''While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating. It's something that I've dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure.

''As humans, I don't think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being ''perfect'' is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post. I'd like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect. (sic)''