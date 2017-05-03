Kendall Jenner agonised about how to wear her hair at the Met Gala.

The 21-year-old model was one of the star attractions at at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (01.05.17), turning heads in a La Perla dress made from 85,000 crystals - but Kendall has admitted she spent weeks worrying about her hairstyle for the annual fundraising event.

Recalling her pre-Met conversations with celebrity stylist Jen Atkin, the brunette beauty shared: ''We went in a couple different directions. Actually, we were talking about it a couple weeks ago because we were working together.

''Initially, we were going to do something way different, and then at one point it was just going to be slick. And then at another point it was just going to be down and straight and then we were looking at stuff yesterday and we came across this look that we did a couple months ago, or maybe it was almost a year ago. And we were like, let's just do that.''

But the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star still fretted about a gust of wind possibility destroying her red carpet look.

Asked how she likes to wear her hair on the red carpet, Kendall told Allure.com: ''Mainly down, although lately I've been wearing it up more. It's easier when it's up, for sure. You don't have to worry about is as much.

''Actually, right now, I'm really concerned about what it's all going to look like tonight and that hopefully there's not a gust of wind.''

Kendall also revealed that her poses on the red carpet are, in part, dependent on what she's wearing.

She said: ''It depends on what you're wearing, because sometimes what you're wearing looks flattering in some ways and it doesn't in the others.

''Also, I think a smile is always like going to be cute. You can give your face every once in a while, and then smile.''