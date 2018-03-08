Kendall Jenner is ''feeling good'' following her hospitalisation over the weekend.

The 22-year-old model ended up in hospital shortly before her attendance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday (04.03.18) after she suffered a bad reaction to a vitamin drip, and her mother Kris Jenner has now revealed she's feeling fit.

She told reporters at the grand opening party for Dr. Paul Nassif's Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills on Wednesday (07.03.18): ''She's feeling good.

''She just had a little issue with a vitamin thing she took. I think she had some kind of a reaction, but she was great the next night. She looked great at the party! She had a good time.''

Sources revealed earlier this week that Kendall's appearance at the Vanity Fair bash - where she stunned in a short black dress - was thrown into jeopardy after she was taken to hospital the day before.

Insiders close to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star had said: ''Kendall was prepping for appearances during Oscars weekend, and suffered a bad reaction to a vitamin drip.''

The brunette beauty was taken to Cedars Sinai hospital in Beverly Hills where she was treated for the reaction to the vitamin infusion, and was released a short time later.

It comes after Kendall recently dubbed herself as a ''hypochondriac'' - which is a person who overanalyses any symptoms they may have and believes they are suffering from serious illness - and admitted she needed to start being a ''big girl''.

She said: ''Since I was a kid, I've always been a hypochondriac. I've always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl.''

The star also admitted she struggles with anxiety, but tries her best to stay positive as she knows how ''blessed'' she is.

She added: ''Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it. I try and maintain it, but sometimes it's out of your control. But I think I'm very blessed to be in the situation I'm in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It's really exciting. I still look forward to it every year.''