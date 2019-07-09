Kendall Jenner is ''enjoying being single'' after she was rumoured to be dating Kyle Kuzma.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star isn't romancing the Los Angeles Lakers player after the two were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July on a boat.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''The two were hanging out over the holiday as friends. They've run in the same circle for a while and there's no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben.''

The model split from Ben in May because the romance ''ran its course''.

A source said at the time: ''They're on a break. The relationship ran its course. She's spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.''

And Kendall admitted that one of the reasons why she doesn't talk about her relationship is she just doesn't know how long it will last.

She said: ''I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be] ... I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it's cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier ... A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.

''Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair.''