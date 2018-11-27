Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons don't want to put any ''stress or pressure'' on their relationship.

The 23-year-old model and the Australian basketball star have reportedly been making more of an effort with their relationship over recent weeks, but they're also eager to ensure they don't take things too fast.

A source explained: ''Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now.

''They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch.''

Kendall and Ben were rumoured to have ended their romance earlier this year.

But after the American model was recently spotted supporting the sportsman at an NBA game, it's been revealed that they are simply keen to make sure they don't rush things or become too intense.

The insider told E! News: ''They never had a falling out, it was just always hard for Kendall because of her work schedule.

''They reconnected when Ben was in town recently and have been seeing each other since.

''Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention. They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn't actively seeing anyone else right now.''

Meanwhile, Kendall previously denied rumours she's a lesbian - but admitted she's got a ''male energy''.

She said: ''I don't think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don't know! Who knows?! I'm all down for experience - not against it whatsoever - but I've never been there before.

''Also, I know I have kind of a ... male energy? But I don't want to say that wrong, because I'm not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I'm not gay. I have literally nothing to hide.''