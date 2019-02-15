Kendall Jenner doesn't like speaking publicly about her relationships if they aren't serious.

The 23-year-old model - who is said to be smitten with 22-year-old basketball player Ben Simmons - has explained that the reason she rarely discusses her romances is because she wouldn't want to have to ''explain'' herself if she ever broke up with the person or it fizzled out as then she'd judged.

Speaking to her friend Hailey Baldwin - who recently got married to Justin Bieber - on Apple Music's ZAZA WORLD RADIO, Kendall admitted: ''I think that especially because of the lifestyle that I live everything is so magnified and everyone wants to know things, especially about your love life.

''A lot of the relationships that I'm in, I'm in it, and I'm in it with that one person and I'm a very loyal person once I'm fully in it.

''I don't want to let the world have their opinion on something and let them fully into something if I don't even know what's gonna end up happening in the next couple months because it's something I'm going to have to explain.

''The amount of times I see people together for a couple months and they're together so hardcore and they show it and they flex it everywhere and a couple months later they break up or something happens. ''They have to explain themselves to everyone. I don't want to do all of that unless I'm completely certain in a relationship or it's been a while.''

Kendall added that relationships should just be about the two people involved.

She said: ''I'm in relationships for myself, for me and that other person, not for anybody else, so I don't find the need to be flexing it like that.''

Kendall has previously been romantically linked to famous guys Harry Styles and A$AP Rocky.