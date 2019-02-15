Kendall Jenner was devastated she couldn't attend her niece Stormi's first birthday party.

The 23-year-old model was eager to attend the bash staged by Kylie Jenner, Kendall's younger sister, but a scheduling conflict meant she could only follow the special occasion via FaceTime.

Kendall shared: ''I was so upset. It was supposed to happen on her actual birthday, I'm pretty sure on the first, and it rained and everything got postponed so it didn't happen until I was out of town.

''Which was very unfortunate because I would've loved to go and it looked really amazing.''

Kendall said Kylie, 21, made every possible effort to make sure the party was an unforgettable event.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the brunette beauty explained: ''She really went all out.''

Despite not being there in person, Kendall was determined to keep in touch with her family party.

She recalled: ''My mom [Kris Jenner] FaceTimed me right before everyone got there. I was literally on FaceTime for, I'm not kidding, 45 minutes to an hour. It was so much stuff she had to show me. It was crazy.''

Meanwhile, Kendall - who is currently dating NBA star Ben Simmons - recently admitted she doesn't like speaking publicly about her romances.

The model explained: ''I don't want to let the world have their opinion on something and let them fully into something if I don't even know what's gonna end up happening in the next couple months because it's something I'm going to have to explain.

''The amount of times I see people together for a couple months and they're together so hardcore and they show it and they flex it everywhere and a couple months later they break up or something happens.

''They have to explain themselves to everyone. I don't want to do all of that unless I'm completely certain in a relationship or it's been a while.''