Kendall Jenner is reportedly dating an Australian basketball player.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has sparked rumours she's getting close to Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, 21, after they were spotted enjoying a cosy lunch together at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles earlier this week.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the pair have been dating for a ''few weeks'' and have even introduced their friends to one another.

The insider explained: ''They were recently spotted at Lower East Side restaurant Vandal with a group of friends. They were smiling the night away with their friends.''

Although it's still early days, it looks like the 22-year-old model - whose famous sisters include Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West - has a thing for NBA stars as she was previously linked to basketball players Jordan Clarkson and Blake Griffin.

Kendall dated 29-year-old Blake last year but they split up shortly after he was traded to the Detroit Pistons from the Los Angeles Clippers in late January.

However, they then sparked rumours they had rekindled things when they were spotted enjoying lunch together in April but something must have gone wrong as they reportedly avoided each other at the Coachella Music Festival last month.

But Kendall isn't the only one who has had her fair share of public relationships over the years as Ben was most recently thought to be dating singer-songwriter Tinashe.

He also dated women's basketball player Dylan Gonzalez briefly in 2017 and was said to be getting close to Wiz Khalifa's ex-partner Amber Rose a few months later.

Prior to that, he was dating fitness model Brittany Renner from May to December 2016.