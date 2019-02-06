Kendall Jenner has ''cried endlessly for days'' over online trolls.

The 23-year-old model has become ''stronger'' in recent years, but she has been affected in the past by cruel comments on social media and insisted the only way to deal with the remarks is to ''not pay attention to it''.

In an interview with Allure magazine, she said: ''I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I've had to become stronger through it.

''I mean, don't get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful.

''You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that's what can really mess you up.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star went on to speak about the negative attention she received about her acne after attending the Golden Globe Awards in 2018

She said: ''I mean, it's something that I look at myself in the mirror every day and see. Like, I don't want it there, but you have to deal with what you have right in front of you, and I had to deal with it, and it was probably a once in a lifetime thing for me to go to the Golden Globes.

''I don't know if I'll ever go again, 'cause that's not usually my event to go to, you know? And so I went and I was super excited about it, and I'm not gonna let something so little (and big) as acne stop me.

''I was feeling good about myself, and then when people say mean things I'm like, 'I know I have a zit. I know I'm breaking out. You guys don't have to keep pointing it out'. I obviously see that, but let me live.''