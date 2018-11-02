Kendall Jenner used to ''cry'' at school because her sister Kylie Jenner had more friends than her.

The 22-year-old model has opened up about her insecurities growing up and how it bothered her that her 21-year-old sibling was more popular in the playground than her, and how even thinking about it now makes her ''emotional''.

She recalled: ''I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit,

''didn't have that many friends.

''I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because Kylie had so many friends, and I didn't know what to do, and it's gonna make me emotional right now.''

Kendall used to go horse riding ''all day'' as it was the only thing she could do alone and not feel out of place.

She said: ''I would just sit with my horses and I'd go ride all day. I'm not kidding.

''I ride from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. I would ride all my trainer horses because I had nothing better to do during the summer.''

Now the tables have turned and Kylie is a mother to her nine-month-old baby girl Stormi Webster - whom she has with husband Travis Scott - and Kendall admits it's ''weird'' that she ended up having more friends than her sibling.

Speaking to with Daniel Chetrit on ZAZA WORLD RADIO on Beats 1, she said: ''I really was like, 'I'm never gonna have friends', and to look at my life now. It's so crazy.

''It's crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie ... not that that's ever a competition or should be anything we'd ... I don't want that to come off weird, but again, she's so happy with the life she's living.''

Kendall, who suffers with anxiety, says that her support network of friends and family act as her safety net from the intense spotlight, and she wouldn't be able to cope without them.

She admitted: ''I think that if I didn't have you guys, my homies, and my family around me, the people that I love so much, I would not have the same security within myself to be able to look at those comments and not care about them.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently revealed she is seeking the help of a counsellor, who told her she needs a ''better work/life balance''.

She also shared a clip on Instagram, captioning it: ''learning to cope with anxiety isn't easy, but sometimes opening up about the journey really does help (sic)''

And the reality star previously opened up about her anxiety, admitting she is a ''hypochondriac''.

She said: ''Since I was a kid, I've always been a hypochondriac. I've always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl.''