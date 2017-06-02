Kendall Jenner doesn't believe Caitlyn Jenner is ''purposefully lying'' about Kris Jenner in her memoir.

The 67-year-old television personality - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - has been accused by the Kardashian/Jenner family of lying about her relationship with her ex-wife Kris in her recently released memoir 'Secrets of My Life'.

But now the pair's eldest daughter Kendall, 21, has said she believes Caitlyn is telling her version of the truth, and that the events have been warped in her mind ''for some weird reason''.

Talking to her mother about the book, Kendall said in an upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians': ''I heard about all the stuff that she was saying in it and just how a lot of it's so not true. The weird part is, I don't think it's purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that's what happened for some weird reason.''

And the brunette model also doesn't understand why Caitlyn ''disses the Kardashians'' throughout the book, as she had a hand in raising the famous family.

Kendall added: ''And then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it's like, those are the kids that you raised! If you have a problem with them, you raised them! That makes no sense to me that she would go around bashing us for no reason. It's insane, mom! That's insane!''

But 61-year-old Kris - who also has 19-year-old daughter Kylie with Caitlyn - still believes the contents could have been presented in a more ''loving way'', as she's concerned that her future grandchildren will read ''a story that's fabricated'' should they ever read the memoir.

She told Kendall: ''It could have been handled in the most amazing, loving way. Talk about your journey and keep it to that - that I would have had great respect for. Don't talk about, in a real negative way, everything was like I am such a bad person.

''There's lies that are printed in a book that lives there for the end of time. So, your children are going to read this book about their grandparent and have a story that's fabricated. That's in print and is a fabrication.''